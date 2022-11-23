Agent insists Arsenal target has never thought of leaving Juventus

Arsenal relentlessly pursued the signature of Manuel Locatelli last year after his impressive performances at Euro 2020.

The midfielder played for Sassuolo at the time and Mikel Arteta’s side battled Juventus to sign him.

However, the Gunners lost because he was determined to play for only Juve and has been on their books in the last two seasons.

Locatelli is not making the impact expected and reports continue to link him with an exit.

Arsenal reportedly still has an interest in his signature, however, his agent insists they have never considered leaving Turin.

Stefano Castelnovo tells Tuttosport: “It is true that there were some good opportunities from England last summer, but the player is contracted to Juventus and he has never thought of leaving.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Locatelli remains one of Italy’s finest midfielders and he could do a good job for us if we can sign him.

However, it is hard to convince Italian players to leave their league to join a team in the Premier League.

At Juve, he is playing for the biggest club in his homeland and it will be difficult to convince him to dump them for a spell at the Emirates.

We need to focus on signing another player who will be happy to move to the Emirates and live in London.

