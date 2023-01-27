Agent insists he didn’t meet Arsenal while in London as Gunners chase his client

The agent of Arsenal target Ibrahima Bamba has responded to rumours that he was in London to discuss his client’s move to Arsenal.

The Vitoria Guimaraes man has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time now as the Gunners seek to bolster their squad with new men.

The Italian plays in midfield and defence and has been developing well at the Portuguese club so far.

Arsenal needs a new midfielder this month and some reports suggest they could make a move for him and add him to their squad.

His agent, Filipe Macedo Alves, was in London recently, prompting reports to suggest he was talking with Arsenal.

However, he denies that, saying via Sport Witness:

“It’s true that I was in London, but I am just arriving from Germany, where I was watching Tapsoba’s game. Bamba is not the only player I work with.

“He’s a player profile that is clearly of interest to many clubs, but today he is a Vitória player and is only focused on Monday’s game in Chaves. The market is open, but I’m not going to feed rumours.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bamba has been on our radar for some time now, but we probably should allow the 20-year-old to develop further and gain more experience before moving for him.

This means we might not push for the transfer this month and will probably do so in the summer.

