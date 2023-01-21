Agent insists his client is not joining Arsenal

Reports have linked Arsenal with a six-month loan move for Eduardo Camavinga, but the midfielder’s agent insists he is happy with life at Real Madrid.

After missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk, Arsenal has had a very busy past few days as they strengthen Mikel Arteta’s squad for the second half of the season.

The Gunners have confirmed the signing of Leandro Trossard and could complete the signing of Jakob Kiwior in the next few days.

Camavinga is yet to nail down a starting spot at Real Madrid, but the former Rennes man remains one of the finest young midfielders in Europe.

Arsenal similarly added Martin Odegaard to their squad on a six-month loan deal not so long ago before making his transfer permanent.

However, Joshua Barnett, who represents Camavinga, insists there is no truth in the rumours.

He said via Standard Sport:

“There’s no truth.

“Of course every club in the world would want him, but he’s very happy in Real Madrid and Real Madrid are very happy with Camavinga.”

We have been busy in this window, so it is normal that reports will link us with a move for many players.

However, we believe in Arteta’s judgement and the club’s board will only make an effort if the Spaniard wants the player.

