Agent is pushing for Barcelona to beat Arsenal to a Premier League midfielder

Ruben Neves has been on Arsenal’s radar for a long time as one of the Premier League’s top midfielders and the Portuguese star could finally leave Wolves in the summer.

Arsenal has continued to improve its squad and might add a new midfielder to it when the transfer window reopens.

Football Espana reveals the Gunners remain keen and will attempt to add him to their squad at the end of this season.

However, Mikel Arteta’s men face competition from Barcelona to achieve that, with Todofichajes revealing the Catalans are also keen to replace Sergio Busquets with the Premier League star.

It claims his agent Jorge Mendes also favours a move to Barca and is working on getting the Spaniards to add him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neves has been a fine PL midfielder who will do well at a bigger club, which is why Barca is competing with us to sign him.

The Spanish club attracts the best talents and will give us good competition if he is also interested in moving to Spain.

However, the Catalans have some financial problems and might struggle to meet Wolves’ asking price, which could be helpful to us as we battle them.

