Agent Jorginho gives open hint about Havertz coming to Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder all but confirms Havertz’s impending transfer

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has sparked speculation about Kai Havertz’s potential move to the Gunners. The Italian, who recently made the switch from Chelsea to Arsenal, attended the wedding of his former teammate Kepa Arrizabalaga, where he was joined by Mateo Kovacic and Havertz.

With the Gunners reportedly agreeing on a fee of £65 million plus add-ons for the 24-year-old Chelsea forward, Jorginho’s Instagram post featuring a selfie with Havertz, accompanied by several eye emojis, has caught the attention of fans.

While nothing has been officially confirmed, the suggestive post has left the club’s faithful eagerly anticipating an imminent announcement.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has also spoken highly of Havertz, describing him as a talented player during an interview with Marca. Arteta emphasized the club’s interest in young players with experience, and the German’s track record, including winning the Champions League, has undoubtedly piqued the Gunners’ interest.

As the transfer saga unfolds, Arsenal fans are hopeful that the 24yo’s arrival will further strengthen their squad. With his versatility and youthful age, the German forward could provide an additional attacking threat and bolster the team’s aspirations under Arteta’s guidance.

As the deal edges closer to completion, Arsenal supporters eagerly await official confirmation, hoping that Havertz’s talent will soon grace the Emirates Stadium.

