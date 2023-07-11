Agent Jorginho was instrumental in Havertz coming to Arsenal

I think there were many surprised Arsenal fans when we heard the news that Arteta had decided to spend a fortune on Kai Havertz from Chelsea, making the German the first signing of the summer.

One player was very welcoming as Jorginho was the first to have a picture together with Havertz before the signing was confirmed, and after he was finally announced, Jorginho posted this on Twitter….

#Arsenal ⭐️ Jorginho 🇮🇹 has a message for Kai Havertz 🇩🇪 on his IG today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/D1A697gexe — Arsenal News Channel (@Arsenalnewschan) July 9, 2023

But we could have had an inkling of their friendship when back in March, Havertz told the Guardian that he was stunned when he found out that Jorginho had signed for Arsenal at the end of the transfer window. “I played with Jorginho for two and a half years, he changed next to me, I loved being with him,”

“And then, he calls me one evening and says: ‘I’m gone.’ I was like: ‘What the? How is this possible?’

“This is how quick things change. It’s a human thing. You just have to accept it, it’s football.”

But they are now reunited at last and they can continue their bromance with the Gunners, and they certainly seem to be very happy together….

Kai Havertz and Jorginho Are loving life at The Arsenal 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/3rhXLiD3MQ — Gunners (@Gunnersc0m) July 10, 2023

Havertz looks likke he is well settled in already and he has Jorginho to show him the ropes and show him how great our club is compared to Chelsea.

A happy squad is a successful squad!

