Agent lands in London to thrash out Arsenal move for top midfield target

Arsenal is edging closer to signing Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid after the midfielder’s agent arrived in London to conclude negotiations.

The Gunners have maintained that he is their priority target despite looking to add the likes of Manuel Locatelli and James Maddison to their squad.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates and he impressed Mikel Arteta greatly.

The Spanish manager is now looking to add him to his squad again and to build his midfield around him.

Odegaard hopes to break into the Real Madrid team, but he will struggle to achieve that as Carlo Ancelotti doesn’t think he fits his plans, former manager Zinedine Zidane also didn’t rate him highly.

He was left out of Madrid’s squad for their opening league game of the season at the weekend in what is an obvious message that he can leave.

The Mirror is now reporting that his agent has flown to London to thrash out a deal with Arsenal for his return to the Emirates.

Madrid is looking for around 40m euros for his signature, but it seems the move would be for an initial loan period with the option of making the transfer permanent for a fee.