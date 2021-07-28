Agent looking to convince Arsenal to accept transfer proposal next week

The agent of Hector Bellerin will be in London next week to persuade Arsenal to allow the Spaniard to move to Inter Milan.

Bellerin has been linked with a transfer away from the Emirates in this transfer window as Arsenal looks to bolster their squad.

The Gunners have been in talks with Inter Milan over selling him, but both clubs cannot agree on the type of transfer.

Inter Milan wants a loan with the option to buy him, but Arsenal favours an outright sale or a loan with an obligation to buy.

The Italians are insisting on their method and Arsenal is also not shifting their position.

But the defender wants to move to Milan and Corriere dello Sport via Sempre Inter claims that Bellerin’s agent will meet with Arsenal to convince them to concede and accept Inter’s offer.

The Gunners need to cut down on the number of players in their squad and they have two more right-backs at the moment.

Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares can play in that position, but that still doesn’t mean that they will allow themselves to do business that wouldn’t benefit them financially.

The full-back is currently with them for preseason and unless things change, he might remain on their books when the new campaign starts.