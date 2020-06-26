Agent looking to make Arsenal deal for Barcelona outcast happen

Arsenal fan and Philippe Coutinho’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, is looking to get the former Liverpool man on the books of Arsenal this summer, according to Mirror Sports.

Coutinho has been unsettled since he left Liverpool to join Barcelona and the Brazilian has been shipped out on loan to Bayern Munich this season.

Despite his occasional fine performances in Bavaria, Bayern has decided against extending his deal and he will be returning to Catalonia in the summer.

Barcelona, however, has given up on the midfielder and they are keen to ship him out on loan again in the summer.

They have been turned down by Italian sides and they have now turned their attention to the Premier League claims the Mirror.

Joorabchian has a fine relationship with the Arsenal hierarchy and he will look to exploit his links to the Emirates and get a deal done.

The problem is that Arsenal would struggle to meet Barcelona’s asking price for the Brazilian, but if that is resolved, he would be a fine addition to Arteta’s team.

Arsenal is struggling with creativity at the moment after Arteta froze Mesut Ozil out of his team.

They will most likely lose Dani Ceballos in the summer and his departure would create a huge void in the Arsenal team.