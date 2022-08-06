Agent of Arsenal man reveals why he chose to move to Spanish club on loan

Marcelo Flores surprised some Arsenal fans when he moved on loan to Real Oviedo in this transfer window.

Although he is highly rated at the club, at 18, he was expected to continue learning the ropes back in London.

However, he is now set to play senior team football in Spain in this campaign.

When he decided he wanted to leave on loan, several clubs wanted to add him to their squad, but he chose Oviedo and his agent has now opened up on the decision-making.

Speaking about his client’s move, Guillermo Zamarripa said they wanted him to leave all the noise about him behind and join a club where he would play his game and develop himself under the radar.

“The idea was to quiet the noise around him a little bit; and finding a team, with that noise, would have been a mistake. We focused on understanding what the best step was, because today the economic part is not important,” Zamarripa told Medio Tiempo.

“Good offers arrived and we prioritised the environment and all the context, the city and the minutes they could give him. Also the issue of being a community member, because due to Brexit – the departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union – he loses that right and that is why the Spanish market was tempting. Oviedo gave us all those variables and it was the best step for his career.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Flores has taken a huge gamble to leave England so early, but it is one that might pay off.

At 18, he is already one of the talked-about footballers in youth team football.

His spell in Spain will toughen him up and make him better prepared for life at the highest level.

If he does well, Mikel Arteta could even add him to his squad for the next campaign.

