Agent of Arsenal midfielder opens door for a possible return home

Jorginho’s future remains uncertain as several clubs in countries with open transfer windows express interest in the midfielder. However, Arsenal is adamant about retaining him, and Jorginho himself is keen to continue his tenure with the club.

Jorginho holds a special place in Mikel Arteta’s plans, despite not featuring as frequently as he might prefer. His wealth of experience in the Gunners’ dressing room is highly valued, and he has expressed his desire to remain part of the team.

Nonetheless, persistent reports have linked him with a potential return to Italian football, where he initially made a name for himself with Napoli. Jorginho’s agent João Santos has weighed in on the matter, acknowledging the uncertainty of the future and indicating that they would be open to a move back to Italy if the opportunity arises.

Santos said, as quoted Tutto Napoli: “Italy is always in our hearts. Never say never. If an Italian team needs Jorge and his characteristics, we’ll see what happens.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho remains one of our squad’s finest players, and we certainly expect him to stay, especially after Thomas Partey suffered an injury.

We will likely regret allowing such an important player to leave the club if we lose him now.

