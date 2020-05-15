Agent of Arsenal star claims that midfielder wants a move to Italy

Lucas Torreira’s agent has again fanned the flames of a proposed move back to Italy for the Uruguayan, reports Todomercadoweb.

Torreira joined the Gunners from Sampdoria in 2018 after he shone at the World Cup with his country.

He was the first choice midfielder under Unai Emery in his first season and he also became a fans’ favourite at the Emirates.

However, the arrival of Dani Ceballos has affected his chances at the Emirates this season and Mikel Arteta doesn’t appear to rate him.

The Spaniard is reportedly looking for another midfielder, and that has frustrated the player.

He injured his ankle in Arsenal’s FA Cup game against Portsmouth earlier in the year and he is working his way back to full fitness.

However, he could be turning out for another team next season after his agent revealed that the player is looking for a return to Italy.

Pablo Bentancur told Todo Mercado Web: ‘He was a bit angry about some technical issues but later recovered.

‘The injury came, fortunately, less serious than expected. Today he is fully recovered, I think it will be an important man in the next market.

‘I will have to talk to Arsenal. The player would like to return to Italy, but it must be admitted that in England they have treated him very well.’

He has been linked with a move to Milan before and the Gunners could cash in on him if the Italians can meet their asking price.