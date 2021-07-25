Agent of Arsenal star expected in Italy for talks with suitor

Hector Bellerin has been targeted for a move to Inter Milan this summer after a decade with Arsenal.

The Spaniard has been at the Emirates since 2011 when he was poached from Barcelona’s La Masia academy, but this might be his last campaign at the Emirates.

He is being targeted by Inter Milan to replace Achraf Hakimi who has joined PSG.

Arsenal and the Italians cannot agree on the transfer with the Gunners looking for a guarantee of payment while Inter wants him on loan with an option to buy.

Even though both clubs haven’t reached an agreement yet, the print edition of Gazzetta dello Sport as reported by Sempre Inter claims that Bellerin’s agent would be in Milan to discuss his transfer in the next few days.

The Spaniard is urging Arsenal to agree to a deal with the Italians for his signature, but the Gunners would only sell if an offer satisfies them.

It remains unclear how long both clubs will remain apart in their demands before they reach an agreement, but it appears as though the right-back is confident he will spend this season in Milan.

Bellerin is currently with the Arsenal squad for preseason but he will leave when an agreement is reached.