Agent of Arsenal target deals transfer blow as he hints that his client will not be moving

Dayot Upamecano’s agent Volker Struth has fuelled doubt over his client’s move from RB Leipzig this summer.

Arsenal is one of several teams that have made Upamecano a target ahead of the next transfer window.

However, the Gunners face tough competition for his signature with the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and even Bayern Munich linked with a move for him.

He will have just a season left on his current deal when the transfer window reopens and the Germans will reportedly look to cash in on him.

However, an earlier report claims that he has agreed to a new deal that would keep him with them for at least one more season.

He agent was talking about his client’s future and he admitted that they might not sell the player this summer because his transfer would be a big one, but he reckons that big transfers could be hard to pull off when the transfer window reopens.

“I don’t believe in large transfers this summer and I think Upamecano is a player who will demand a large fee. So the statement has already been made,” Struth told ‘Doppelpass’ on Sport 1.

Upamecano has been a long-term target of Arsenal and the French youngster still fits the profile of the defender that Arteta wants. However, Arsenal would struggle to pay Leipzig’s asking price for him this summer.