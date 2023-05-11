Agent of Arsenal target insists he is changing clubs

Arsenal is one of the clubs following Sporting Club’s Manuel Ugarte and they have been handed a boost in their pursuit of his signature.

The Gunners will bolster their squad in the summer and have watched several players, including the Uruguayan midfielder.

Midfield is a spot Arsenal will strengthen in the summer, with Declan Rice considered their main target.

However, the Gunners have other names on their list, including Ugarte.

They have watched the 22-year-old and believe he will do well at the Emirates as a member of Mikel Arteta’s squad.

His agent has now assured that he will change clubs in the summer. Jorge Chijane said via Standard Sport:

“It’s almost certain that he won’t stay.

“It’s sure he’ll leave.

“Soon I’ll be in Lisbon. I trust Jorge Mendes, who is the best businessman in the world. In fact, when I told him about Ugarte for the first time, he said to me: ‘Your eyes are my eyes’.”

We will benefit from adding Ugarte to our squad now and allowing him to grow with our young squad.

But there are so many clubs showing an interest in his signature and we must be prepared to work very hard to add him to our set up.

