Agent of Arsenal target is certain that he will be sold

One of the players that Arsenal has been linked with a move for ahead of the next transfer window is Yusuf Yazici.

The Turkish midfielder has been one of the top stars at Lille this season, hitting two hattricks in the Europa League already in this campaign.

He has been likened to Mesut Ozil for his creativity, and his goals have made him even better than the axed Arsenal man.

He only joined Lille last year and this season threatens to be the campaign that he finally shows his true worth.

If he continues his rich vein of form, teams will look to sign him ahead of Arsenal and his agent cannot hide the fact that he was bought to be sold.

Lille has sold two players to Arsenal in recent seasons with Nicolas Pepe being joined at the club by Gabriel Magalhaes in the last transfer window.

His agent, Adem Cebeci says that the player is happy at his current team, but added that Lille would be open to selling him for a profit.

“In Lille, he works with the best,” Cebeci told Turkish outlet Demiroren.

“Yusuf feels right at home here to work on his weaknesses – speed and speed.

“They want to use his full potential and sell him to even bigger clubs for a lot of money.

“We are honoured that big clubs have had an eye on him.”