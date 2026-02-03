Agent of Midfielder denies any talks with Arsenal talks

Arsenal were linked with a late move for Sandro Tonali during the closing days of the transfer window, as the club explored options to provide cover for Mikel Merino. The speculation emerged as Arsenal assessed their midfield situation and considered whether an experienced Premier League performer could strengthen their squad at a crucial stage of the season.

Reports suggested that Tonali’s agent had met with Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta and offered the Italian midfielder to the club. This claim fuelled further discussion about Arsenal’s interest, particularly given Tonali’s reputation and his established presence in English football. He is widely regarded as one of the strongest midfielders in the Premier League and has been linked with a potential move away from Newcastle United for some time.

Arsenal interest and Newcastle stance

Newcastle have consistently maintained that Tonali is not for sale, underlining his importance to their long-term plans. Despite this stance, it is acknowledged that a player of his quality will always attract attention from leading clubs, and Arsenal appear to be among those monitoring his situation. Tonali has adapted well to life in England, and his performances have reinforced his status as a highly valued midfielder.

From Arsenal’s perspective, Tonali would represent an excellent replacement option for Merino, who could be sidelined for an extended period. His experience and composure would fit well into a team pushing for major honours, making the reported interest understandable even at a late stage of the window.

Agent response and transfer outcome

Although Newcastle would be reluctant to sanction a departure, there was speculation that Tonali himself might be open to a move. However, as the window drew to a close, the situation appeared to cool. According to The Daily Mail, Tonali’s agent swiftly denied that any talks had taken place with Arsenal, casting doubt on the earlier reports.

Arsenal are closing in on securing the league crown, which naturally makes the club attractive to elite players. Nevertheless, it appears that Tonali’s alleged attempt to engineer a move did not progress, and no deal materialised before the deadline.