Arsenal’s extensive scouting network spans nearly every league in the world, allowing the club to discover and recruit talent from various countries to strengthen their squad. Under Mikel Arteta’s management, Arsenal boasts a diverse roster of players hailing from different continents, some of whom were relatively unknown before joining the club.

In light of this, the agent of Ilzat Akhmetov has humorously suggested that they are engaged in talks with Arsenal to negotiate the transfer of his client.

The 25-year-old midfielder currently plays for the Russian club Krasnodar and has been linked with a potential move away from the club for a while. It appears that discussions surrounding his transfer have gained traction, with the possibility of a move materialising in one of the upcoming transfer windows.

Irakli Gegechkori told Metaratings.ru:

“The contract expires in the summer, we’ll talk in the summer. We are currently negotiating with Arsenal and Manchester United [laughs].”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have scouts watching the Russian League and we could sign players from there in the next few months.

However, Ilzat Akhmetov does not seem to have the quality to do well in our team at the Emirates, so he could be sent out on loan immediately if we add him to our group.

We trust the manager to move for the right players and Akhmetov will only join if he fits that description.

