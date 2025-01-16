Agent of striker makes travel plans that hints at potential Arsenal move

Arsenal remains highly interested in signing Dusan Vlahovic, with the possibility of a move materialising in the current transfer window following the injury to Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian striker’s injury, alongside Bukayo Saka’s and several other key players being sidelined, could push Arsenal to take immediate action in the market this month.

Initially, Arsenal had planned to wait until the end of the season before making any significant moves in the transfer market. However, with the team struggling with injury concerns, particularly in attack, the Gunners may be forced to adjust their strategy and strengthen their squad now.

The most pressing need for Arsenal at this stage is bolstering their attacking options, and a striker has become a priority for the club. With a number of high-profile players being unavailable in January, the transfer window is often a challenging time to secure top talent. Nevertheless, the situation surrounding Vlahovic at Juventus has opened up the possibility of a transfer.

Juventus has been in negotiations with Vlahovic over a new contract, but the two parties have struggled to come to terms. This ongoing impasse could lead the Italian giants to consider selling the Serbian striker, particularly if he continues to reject their contract proposals.

In a development that suggests Vlahovic could be on the move, Italian publication Tuttosport reports that his agent is travelling to Turin, possibly for a meeting to discuss the player’s future. If Vlahovic does not reach an agreement with Juventus in the near future, the club may be inclined to sell him, and Arsenal could be ready to take advantage of the situation.

Should Vlahovic become available this month, he would be a world-class addition to the Arsenal squad. The striker’s physical presence, finishing ability, and experience in one of Europe’s top leagues make him an ideal fit for the Gunners’ needs. Arsenal must act quickly and decisively if they wish to secure the Serbian forward’s services during this window.

Adding Vlahovic to their ranks would significantly enhance Arsenal’s attacking options and strengthen their pursuit of the Premier League title. With the transfer window still open, the Gunners will be hoping to conclude a deal that could prove pivotal in the second half of the season.