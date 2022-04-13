Agent of supposed 20 year-old Arsenal target seeking transfer to Europe

Arsenal are being linked with a move to sign Danilo from Palmeiras this summer, and his agent is claimed to be actively seeking a move to Europe for his client.

The Gunners are believed to be keen on adding another option to their central areas in the coming window, with the club looking to beef up the squad ahead of a potential season of European football next term.

Danilo has been attracting attention from European clubs of late, and his performance in helping his side Sao Paulo at the start of this month certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Club team-mate Dudu has tipped the youngster to make the move to the likes of Arsenal or Manchester United in the not-too distant future, Sport Witness reports, and we are believed to be following his progress closely.

Unless Danilo is ready to add to our first-team squad and challenge for a first-team role, I’m not sure we should be looking to bring him in this summer. With the likes of Albert Sambi Lokonga, Charlie Patino and Miguel Azeez amongst those who should be looking to push for minutes next season, but I do believe we need an extra first-team option to challenge Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey next term.

Do you think we need to start looking at players who are ready to make an impact instead of potential future stars when our CM role is concerned?

Patrick