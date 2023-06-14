Agent offering midfielder to Arsenal amidst interest from Barcelona

Ruben Neves, the Portuguese midfielder currently playing for Wolverhampton Wanderers, has attracted interest from Arsenal in the past. However, he has not been their primary target. Nevertheless, Arsenal may have an opportunity to secure his services this summer.

Neves is highly sought after in the transfer market as he prepares to leave Wolves. His preferred destination has been reported as Barcelona, but the move has faced complications due to the Catalan club’s financial constraints.

In order for Barcelona to accommodate Neves, they must first create space in their budget. As a result, Neves’ agent, Jorge Mendes, has been actively exploring alternative options for his client.

According to a report in The Sun, Mendes has offered Neves to Arsenal and other clubs amid Barcelona’s struggles. Neves is said to be keen on leaving Wolves, and Mendes believes that a move to Barcelona is unlikely at this stage.

While Arsenal may not have initially been Neves’ first-choice destination, the opportunity to sign him could arise if Barcelona’s pursuit falters and the financial conditions are favourable for the Gunners.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neves is one of the finest midfielders we can add to our squad this summer who will make a good impression on our team.

He has spent a large part of his time in England, so he will not need time to get used to the Premier League if we add him to our squad, but he will not come cheap, so we have to spend money.

