Agent pressing to make Arsenal and Roma swap deal happen

Arsenal could soon agree to a swap deal with Roma over transferring Justin Kluivert to the Emirates and Henrikh Mkhitaryan heading the other way.

CalcioMercato is reporting that the move is still alive and that Roma is keen to keep hold of the Armenian permanently after his fine form for them.

It claims that the super-agent Mino Raiola has been asked to talk the Gunners into reducing their asking price for the former Manchester United flop so that the deal could happen.

Arsenal is reportedly still considering Henrikh Mkhitaryan more valuable than Kluivert who hasn’t really made any impact at the Italian side since he joined them.

CalcioMercato further claims that Roma wants the Gunners to reduce their asking price by at least a further 2 million euros as they do not agree with the idea that Kluivert is of the same value as the Arsenal loanee.

Mikel Arteta’s team has been struggling on the field since the restart of the league campaign and the last thing the Spaniard would want to do now is to spend his time on off-field issues like player transfers.

Kluivert hasn’t hit the ground running in Rome, but the Dutchman is still very young and he could reach his full potential at the Emirates.