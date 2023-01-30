Agent recalls Ozil’s difficult last days at Arsenal

Mesut Ozil was one of Arsenal’s fans’ favourites for much of his time at the Emirates, but the end to the German’s spell was not how he or the club wanted.

The midfielder was a key man under Arsene Wenger, but he began to lose his influence under Unai Emery and then Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish boss gave up on trying to get the German to work hard enough for his side and Ozil was soon banished from the first team.

He eventually left the club and his agent, Erkut Sogut, has recalled those final days and admits they were really difficult times.

He said via Mirror Football: ‘It is always difficult when the player is not playing, especially a player on the scale of Mesut Ozil – he was the hero a couple of years ago, and then a few years later you’re not even in the squad so it is not easy for a player to be in that situation and it is not easy for me as an agent.

‘You want the player to be happy and you want the club to be happy, it makes things more difficult but you also have to be professional, it is what it is. The most important thing is to respect each other, to look each other in the eyes despite the difference of opinion.’

Ozil was one of our key men when he was at the Emirates, but as soon as his influence began to drop, things did not go as planned and the midfielder had to leave.

Some fans will remember him for earning a lot of money in his last contract and doing very little for the club on the pitch, but at the peak of his career, he did well for the club.

