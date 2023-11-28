Agent reveals Arsenal are keen on signing his Serie A client

Arsenal have been named as one of the clubs showing interest in Genoa defender Radu Dragusin.

The Gunners have a track record of acquiring defenders from Serie A, having recently secured Jakub Kiwior and Takehiro Tomiyasu from the Italian top flight.

Despite possessing one of the strongest defences in the Premier League, Arsenal continues to seek players who can enhance their options.

Dragusin has caught their attention following his impressive spell at Genoa, where he played a key role in their promotion to Serie A.

The 21-year-old defender, formerly with Juventus, brings valuable experience despite his young age.

This juncture is opportune for Arsenal to acquire him, allowing them to develop him into a top talent.

His agent, Florin Manea, has spoken about interests in his signature and said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I have been in London for some time and have almost weekly meetings with important teams.

“We are getting closer. I spoke with Newcastle, with Arsenal, with Tottenham.

“I also have messages with them, conversations. There are teams that ask [about Dragusin].”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Dragusin has been one of the finest defenders in the Italian top flight this season.

He is still very young but has shown he has potential from his time on the books of Juventus.

