Agent reveals Arsenal pursued Raya since 2021 and Ramsdale was just plan B

David Raya swiftly ascended to become Arsenal’s number-one goalkeeper just weeks after joining the club on loan from Brentford.

Despite Aaron Ramsdale’s impressive performances for Arsenal, the Spanish goalkeeper has taken over the starting position.

The decision to sign Raya means that Arsenal now has two top-notch goalkeepers competing for the starting spot, with Raya emerging as the preferred choice.

Contrary to some fans’ surprise at his signing in the last transfer window, Raya’s agent has revealed that he has been a priority target for Arsenal since 2021.

During that time, Raya was a crucial player for Brentford, and despite Arsenal’s interest, Brentford resisted selling him, leading the Gunners to bring in Aaron Ramsdale as an alternative option.

Agent Jaume Munell said, as quoted by The Sun:

“Arsenal showed interest for the first time three years ago in 2021. They tried to buy him but Brentford didn’t want to sell him at any price.

“After they bought Ramsdale that was an easier option but David has always been the priority.

“This summer, he had just one year left on his contract with Brentford and Arsenal was the club that showed the most concrete interest and have always been our priority.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale was a good first choice for us and it is still difficult to understand why he was replaced in the group.

However, Arteta works with both goalies in training and most likely has an important reason why he has chosen the Spaniard to be the first choice.

