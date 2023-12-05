Agent reveals Arsenal tried to hijack Chelsea’s move for Caicedo

A year ago, Arsenal expressed a strong desire to sign Moises Caicedo and submitted numerous substantial bids to Brighton in pursuit of his signature. Despite Arsenal’s interest, the Seagulls were adamant that he would not be allowed to leave and instead extended his contract.

In the end, Arsenal opted to sign Jorginho. During the last transfer window, Mikel Arteta further strengthened his squad by adding Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.

Surprisingly, one transfer Arsenal seemingly didn’t give much thought to was attempting to sign Caicedo again. However, an agent has revealed that Arsenal attempted to hijack his move.

Chelsea and Liverpool were both vying for the Ecuadorian, with significant offers from both clubs. Ultimately, he chose Chelsea, dealing a significant blow to Liverpool in the transfer race.

Ali Barat, Caicedo’s agent, has now disclosed that Arsenal also made a late attempt to secure his signature in the closing stages of the transfer window.

He tells Tuttomercatoweb:

“It was a fantastic moment, the culmination of three and a half years work. It was an exciting moment and also a very tense one, at the last minute, as you know, Arsenal and Liverpool also came into the game. It was definitely a great experience.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Caicedo is one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League at the moment and we would have had a superb midfield if he joined us.

But after missing the chance to sign him in the January transfer window, it was always going to be hard to add him to our group.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…