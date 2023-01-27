Agent reveals how Arsenal convinced his client to join them

Jakub Kiwior was a surprise signing for Arsenal some days ago as the Gunners did the business quietly and it only came to light when they had struck an agreement to land the defender.

The Poland international had been one of the finest defenders in Serie A over the last few seasons and impressed the Gunners with his performances at the World Cup.

Several clubs also had an interest, but Arsenal eventually won the race for his signature and he will now look to win a first-team spot.

Speaking about his transfer, the defender’s agent praised the Gunners for how they went about the business and made things happen quickly.

Pawel Zimonczyk said via Sport Witness:

“The thing that captured me was the openness of the people who work at Arsenal.

“You can see that they form one big family there. I think they welcomed Kuba in from the first minute.”

Kiwior will be one of our finest defenders if he reaches his full potential and how we sorted out this deal quickly shows we learnt from the Mykhailo Mudryk situation.

Having dragged our feet for a long time, we lost the attacker to Chelsea and expect the club to know the importance of speed in doing business now.

