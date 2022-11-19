Agent reveals how he convinced youngster to leave Arsenal’s academy

Yunus Musah was one of the finest players in the Arsenal academy and he spent seven years before leaving to move to Valencia in 2019.

The midfielder has become a mainstay in the first team of the Spanish club and has attracted the attention of top clubs, including the Gunners.

As he shines in La Liga, it is hard not to think what could have been if he had stayed at the Emirates.

He could have remained if his agent had not played a key role in convincing him that leaving was probably best.

Giacomo Guidolin has revealed Arsenal offered the youngster a new contract and his parents wanted him to stay, but he advised the player to leave.

He tells Calciomercato: “After Italy and England, in Spain I knew he would be great: there he could become devastating. The family wanted to keep him in England, it’s difficult to leave a youth team like that of Arsenal. Yunus took responsibility for this decision, guided by me and his brother, Abdul, always present, and wanted to go. He didn’t accept the Gunners’ contract and left for free.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal has a good reputation for promoting players from their academy to their first team.

However, not every player makes it to our first team and some have a better chance of breaking into senior team football at other clubs.

It seems Musah is a top player we have missed out on, but we have also promoted some fine men and there is no guarantee he could have broken into the Arsenal team.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Mikel Arteta discuss the World Cup, Odegaard, the long break and the top of the League!……

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids