Agent reveals how Jorginho’s move to Arsenal unfolded

Jorginho made a surprising move from Chelsea to Arsenal late into the last transfer window as the Gunners look for a new man in midfield.

Mikel Arteta’s side has invested in much younger players and wanted to buy Moises Caicedo of Brighton.

After the Seagulls turned several bids down, the Gunners turned their attention to an alternative and Jorginho moved across town.

The deal happened so quickly and very few people expected the Euro 2020 winner to move to the Emirates.

However, his agent has now opened up on the transfer and how it happened.

Joao Santos said via The Sun: “Two days before the transfer market closed, we saw that Chelsea worked to sign Enzo Fernandez.

“Edu Gaspar wanted the boy and so we made it happen. A new project – he did very well at Chelsea, winning a lot as a team and personally.

“[Interest from Italy?] Not for January. We had talked to some teams for July.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho has been an established player in the Premier League over the years and Arteta knows him very well.

The gaffer acted on that to temporarily solve a problem in his squad, and it has been yet another inspiring decision by the Spaniard.

Jorginho has started well and we expect him to deliver more outstanding performances for us before this term ends and he might finish it as a Premier League winner.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – The Arsenal boss talks about team news – Jesus, Smith-Rowe and Nketiah ahead of crucial Sporting clash

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids