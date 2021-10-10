Agent reveals how serious Arsenal was about signing PSV midfielder

Arsenal was one of the clubs that monitored Ibrahim Sangare for a long time while he played for Toulouse.

The Ivorian was one of the best young players in the French top flight, at the time, and several top European clubs were keen to add him to their squad.

He eventually joined PSV last season, but his agent has now revealed that Arsenal was truly interested in a move for him.

The Gunners were studying several midfielders at the time and eventually signed Thomas Partey, but that was only after they had made a presentation to Sangare in their bid to convince him to join them.

His agent, Jean Musampa, says the Gunners met with him and his client and presented them with 300 pages worth of data that they had researched about him at the time.

Arsenal didn’t eventually follow up with their interest in his signature and they paid the release clause of Partey instead with Sangare moving to PSV on a five-year deal.

Musampa said to De Telegraaf “At Toulouse, he was on the radar of a lot of clubs.

“They come naturally. I got an invitation from Arsenal. There they had three hundred pages of analysis and data of his game. Thomas Partey, however, was the first choice.”