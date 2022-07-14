Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Agent reveals Torreira is happy with his offer from Valencia

The saga of Lucas Torreira leaving Arsenal has been going on for two long years, with this being the third summer that the Uruguayan midfielder has been searching for a club willing to take him on permanently, with little success so far.

His first year at Atletico Madrid never really took off, but last season’s loan at Fiorentina was much better indeed, and the club assured Torreira that they intended to keep him on permanently when his loan ended. But at the last minute Fiorentina refused to take up the option and pay the buy-out clause in his loan deal, apparently hoping that Arsenal would cave in and accept the reduced price.

In response, with no firm offers on the table, Arteta has insisted that Lucas join up with the Arsenal squad for the pre-season tour of the USA, despite Torreira insisting that he had no intention of playing for the Gunners again.

Now there is another twist in the tale, as Torreira’s agent Pablo Bentancur now insists that Valencia is a potential destination for his client, and they have agreed personal terms with the Spanish side, according to a tweet from Fabrizio Romano…

So I wonder what this means for Torreira? Will he still be joining up with the squad after all? Is Arteta going to try and persuade Torreira to stay at Arsenal next season?

And surely it is up to Valencia to contact Arsenal about the transfer fee, not Torreira’s agent?

——————————————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

JUST ARSENAL SHOW – Our Optimistic Gooner Matt Smith discusses Arsenal’s transfer window

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids

Posted by

Tags Torreira

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs