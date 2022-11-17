Agent reveals why coveted striker refused to join Arsenal

Arsenal was desperate to sign Dusan Vlahovic from the start of last season as he scored goals regularly for Fiorentina.

The Italian side seemed too small for him and he kept getting better, making Mikel Arteta consider him the best player to replace the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, Arsenal hardly stood a chance of signing him because the Serbian was interested in one team only, Juventus.

The Old Lady eventually made an offer for him and he moved to Turin at the start of this year.

The attacker’s agent has now admitted they had interest from other clubs, but Juve was his preferred choice.

Darko Ristic told La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Sport Bible: “It is true that there were many other clubs interested, but Juventus are Juventus, one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“It seemed like the best option from the start and I haven’t changed my mind on that.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The only reason we did not sign Vlahovic was that he was keen to join Juve and no other club.

If it came down to money, we could have paid more for his signature, but he only wanted to wear black and white.

As we storm towards an unlikely league title, we will soon become the go-to place for the best players around.