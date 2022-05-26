Agent reveals why Mesut Ozil quit Arsenal when he did

Mesut Ozil’s agent has opened up on his departure from Arsenal and claimed the German midfielder was unfairly treated by Mikel Arteta, which made him leave the Emirates.

The midfielder is now playing for Fenerbahce after having his contract terminated by mutual consent at the Emirates.

He was a key player under Arsene Wenger, but his influence died down when the Frenchman left and he struggled to adapt to the demanding styles of Unai Emery and Arteta.

The fed-up Spaniard eventually banished him from the first team before he left the Emirates, with six months left to run on his contract.

His agent, Dr Erkut Sogut, has now revealed that the midfielder was unfairly treated at the Emirates.

He said, as quoted by The Sun: “I just ask for fair treatment like with any other player. But to not be in the squad at all, that was a couple of days before the window was closing and it was too late for us to react anyway.

“Maybe three days, four days before when I was told he might not be in the squad at all, he might not be listed.

“So that was a surprise. First for the Europa League and then for the Premier League as well, that was not expected by us at all.

“The coach didn’t want him in the squad and the player has to accept that, what can you do?”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ozil fell out with Emery and Arteta, and that clearly shows he was the problem and not the managers.

To further buttress this point, they have banished him from the Fenerbahce first team as well for reasons still unknown.

It seems trouble always follows the undeniably talented German, and it is great that we have offloaded him from our squad.

