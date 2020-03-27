Agent rules out move for coveted Arsenal international

Erkut Sogut has ruled out a move for Mesut Ozil this summer, insisting that his star player is happy at Arsenal.

The former German international moved to North London in 2013 from Real Madrid, and has gone onto make 183 Premier League appearances, but his place in the first-team has come under fire in recent seasons.

Ozil has been labelled a luxury player, and described as lazy by some pundits and fans alike in recent years, but despite the criticisms, his agent insists that he is not looking to move this summer, despite Fenerbahce supposedly keen on his signature.

“You never know in football. First of all, you can never predict the movement of players,” Sogut told Goal.

“I have said it before and I am saying it again that he [Ozil] is really happy where he is at Arsenal. He is still has a contract to go and there is no change.

“We will see what the future holds when the contract ends but for now, there is nothing I can say.”

Erkan was then asked how if his player has talked to him about the incident in which he and team-mate Sead Kolasinac were assaulted.

“This is the other part which we do,” he continued.

“This will not be the first time such will happen but the most important thing is to work with the club to make the best out of it because the clubs obviously would want to help the players to have a secured life.

“So when things like this happen, you meet with the club and ask them how best these players can be made secure again and focus on football as soon as possible.”

I know some fans will not be pleased to hear that Ozil has his heart set on staying beyond the summer, but there is always the possibility that Mikel Arteta can have a positive effect on the 31 year-old, just as he has on a number of his players so far this term.

Can Ozil fight his way back into the first-team? Could Arteta give him the push needed to get him back to his best?

Patrick