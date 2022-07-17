Agent says Bernd Leno has other offers as Arsenal reject Fulham valuation

All Arsenal fans have been aware that Bernd Leno would be leaving the club ever since he was usurped by Aaron Ramsdale as Arsenal’s Number One, but here we are halfway through the summer transfer window and the German is sill on our squad list, and in fact is currently in America with the touring party.

It has been revealed for some time that Fulham are keen to take him on, but as usual, anyone who buys from Arsenal are expecting us to give our players away for a derisory price just to get them off our books, but at least this time the Gunners are digging in their heels, and are waiting for further offers to arrive before sanctioning Leno’s departure.

Joannis Koukoutrigas, the agent of Leno, is not too worried as he says that Fulham is not the only suitor, but strangely thinks he should still be first choice for Arteta every week.

“He is a German national goalkeeper, has always performed well at Arsenal and is an absolute team player,” Koukoutrigas said. “For me personally, Bernd is also the clear No.1 at Arsenal. With all due respect to the competitors.

“Fulham is trying hard to get Bernd. Very professionally. This is also true for some other clubs and shows his status. But, as I said, for me he is the No.1 at Arsenal and we are therefore also relaxed.”

Arsenal must be relaxed as well, considering that Leno is in the last year of his contract and we need to cash in this summer, so hopefully there really are lots of other clubs interested, or we could end up a cropper again….

——————————————————————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…