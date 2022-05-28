Agent talks up Arsenal interest in Kenyan international defender

There is no doubt that Arsenal are set for a very busy summer transfer window after Mikel Arteta made it clear that he wanted two players for every position on the field. We know for sure that we are lacking in depth in the attack and the midfield, and both full-backs are in need of quality competition, but I’m not too sure if we need another back up in central defence?

We currently have Gabriel, Ben White and Rob Holding, and if William Saliba returns to the Emirates then we are well covered. But if one of them are shown the door this summer then perhaps we will need a new backup.

But it seems that Arsenal are considering candidates for that position as the agent of the Kenyan international Joseph Okumu, has stated that the Gunners are interested in his client, who has had a very successful season in the Belgian Pro League with Gent. One of Okumo’s handlers was reported as saying in the Kenyan site Pd: “We have had informal interests from English side Arsenal and Scottish giants Celtic, but German side Borussia Dortmund is the first side to make an official inquiry about the central defender who is open to a move if a proper agreement is reached,”

The player himself is currently back in Kenya for his grandmother’s funeral so will not be considering any offers for a while, but the question remains whether Arsenal should even be looking at centre-backs right now?

