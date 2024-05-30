Agent wants between up to €15m in commision to broker deal for Arsenal target

Not long ago, reports suggested that Arsenal has the biggest advantage in the race to sign Joshua Zirkzee due to the relationship between his agent and Edu.

The Arsenal sporting director and agent Kia Joorabchian have built a close bond over the years, making it easier for the Gunners to pursue the Bologna striker.

Arsenal faces competition from Juventus and AC Milan, who are also interested in keeping him in Serie A.

However, Arsenal is in need of a striker, and the Dutchman is one of their current targets.

AC Milan appears to be the most serious suitor, making them Arsenal’s main competition for his signature.

According to a report on Sport Witness, Milan is struggling to cover the agent fees and commissions, which range from €10m to €15m.

Joorabchian no doubt works but that fee seems very high, however, the report suggests that it will not be an issue for Arsenal, keeping the Gunners in the lead in the race for the €40m striker.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zirkzee was brilliant for Bologna last season and he has the potential to do well at Arsenal.

However, he does not score enough goals and we need a striker that can do exactly that.

