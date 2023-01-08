Agents could scupper Arsenal’s move for top defender

Arsenal is one of the clubs interested in a move for Evan Ndicka as he nears the end of his contract at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Frenchman has been one of the finest young defenders on the continent and has developed well at his present club.

He now believes he must take the step up and Frankfurt has given up on keeping the player, which means he can speak to other clubs in this transfer window.

Arsenal is interested and he seems like a steal if the Gunners add him to their squad as a free agent, but that will be easier said than done.

A report on Frankfurter Rundschau reveals his entourage has been shopping him around, but they could price him out of a move to a big club.

It claims they want an overall package of 50m euros for a five-year deal, including 7m euros per season in wages. This demand could make clubs turn off their interest.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ndicka is a fine defender, but he is not worth signing for all that money, especially if he becomes a free agent.

His entourage seems to be looking for an equivalent of his market value for themselves, which is pure greed because he has not even played for one of Europe’s top clubs yet.

