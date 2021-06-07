‘Agreed personal terms’ – Xhaka’s Arsenal exit moves closer

Nicolo Schira has claimed that Granit Xhaka has agreed a four-yerar contract with AS Roma ahead of a proposed move away from Arsenal this summer.

The Swiss international is claimed to have an admirer in former Chelsea, Tottenham and Man United manager Jose Mourinho, and could well team up with the Portuguese for his new club Roma.

Xhaka has two years remaining on the five-year deal he signed in 2018, but having fallen out with the fanbase previously, the time to leave could well have come.

The midfielder was the club captain, but was stripped after throwing his shirt down whilst aiming abuse at the fans whilst being substituted back in November 2019, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang eventually picked as his replacement.

I believe many fans would be rather happy to see Xhaka leave, despite him recently being named in the CIES Premier League Team of the Season for the 2020-21 season.

His exit could well be close now however, with Schira claiming that he has agreed a four-year contract with the Giallorossi, with Arsenal and Roma not far away in their expectations of the deal.

Granit #Xhaka could leave #Arsenal this summer. #ASRoma have opened talks to sign him, but #Giallorossi’s first bid (€14M + 3M as bonuses) is low for #Gunners, which want €23/25M to sell the swiss midfielder. Agreed personal terms for 4-years contract. #transfers #AFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) June 7, 2021

Would anyone be unhappy if Arsenal agreed to sell Xhaka? Could the midfielder’s stocks rise if we waited on a decision until after the Euros?

Patrick