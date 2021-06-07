‘Agreed personal terms’ – Xhaka’s Arsenal exit moves closer

Nicolo Schira has claimed that Granit Xhaka has agreed a four-yerar contract with AS Roma ahead of a proposed move away from Arsenal this summer.
The Swiss international is claimed to have an admirer in former Chelsea, Tottenham and Man United manager Jose Mourinho, and could well team up with the Portuguese for his new club Roma.
Xhaka has two years remaining on the five-year deal he signed in 2018, but having fallen out with the fanbase previously, the time to leave could well have come.
The midfielder was the club captain, but was stripped after throwing his shirt down whilst aiming abuse at the fans whilst being substituted back in November 2019, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang eventually picked as his replacement.
I believe many fans would be rather happy to see Xhaka leave, despite him recently being named in the CIES Premier League Team of the Season for the 2020-21 season.
His exit could well be close now however, with Schira claiming that he has agreed a four-year contract with the Giallorossi, with Arsenal and Roma not far away in their expectations of the deal.
Granit #Xhaka could leave #Arsenal this summer. #ASRoma have opened talks to sign him, but #Giallorossi’s first bid (€14M + 3M as bonuses) is low for #Gunners, which want €23/25M to sell the swiss midfielder. Agreed personal terms for 4-years contract. #transfers #AFC
Would anyone be unhappy if Arsenal agreed to sell Xhaka? Could the midfielder’s stocks rise if we waited on a decision until after the Euros?
Patrick
I am massively elated that at long last and many years too late, this immobile slowcoach appears to be moving on.
Hurray! Now, wherever is that champagne bottle !
Yyeeeeeeeeeesssssssss at laaast oh God I’m so happy today. The worst and most expensive player ever in Arsenal History. He single handedly bundle us out of the champions league with his oaf like tackle in the box on a Brighton player who was going nowhere at the time and we’ve not gotten back since because in every single season since he’s been at the club we’ve shipped more and more goals and scored fewer and fewer, season upon season, which means he is of no use at either end of the pitch and a huge liability in the middle
This is the best news for this moment, we need mobility in that midfield
Bissouma is a must, not Neves.
Then we need to secure Lokonga, and maybe try Aouar when other positions have been sorted out
Thank you Jose Mourinho for this piece of news, i’d never expected Jose to be a well wisher for AFC by wiling to hire one of the most boring and bad tempered player to pull on the iconic red and white jersey. Good luck Xhaka as Arsenal will not cross paths this season. Edu, just take what they are offering and be grateful.Others left for free. In his place sign Sambi Lokonga as proposed by Henry, he would do twice the job that Xhaka did for his five years with us.
Not to sale but to buy.Go pump champagne but this time u will turn to arteta for selling ur cm and to replace him with lokonga.Low thinking fans….Full of bias.Aftv
After loosing out on Emi Buendia, at least we got one good news. Thank you xhaka for the efforts you put in but arsenal need to move on. If we can get someone with xhaka consistent efforts but more talent then our midfield will be better. Next is Bellerin. It is best we start the season with chambers and Niles than having Bellerin.
Oh, so happy Xhaka is signing for anybody else. He was so sloooooooowwww, that he could induce instant sleep. Doctor’s prescribed him for insomnia. His only credit was his temper which matched Conor McGregor. Maybe MMA is his hidden jewel. He f£$&£d us against Brighton a couple of years ago and cost us 4th place, we finished 5th. A throwback to caveman football.
As much as Xhaka has not impressed at Arsenal as we would have liked, we cannot afford to give him away cheaply as he is not that cheap, remember he is Swiss International and definitely has his strengths, moreover, we also want to Strenghten that area of the pitch Xhaka is vacating and we won’t get his replacement cheap.
Arsenal has been giving players for free and this has made teams want to buy our players cheaply or take them on loan when just last season Liverpool sold an academy player for £30million! Unless we sort out our transfer strategy we shall continue drifting to obscurity.
At the moment I am very nervous about Edu and his business.
Despite Xhaka’s obvious short commings as a DM I preffered him over Eleney or Ceballos as partner for Partey.
So if we sell Xhaka before have sign a decent DM to replace him I will be nervous.
TBH I had hoped we would have signed Bissouma and Buendia by now. Once the Euro’s start it will be more complicated to sign or sell players and after that we are back to pre-season training.
If Villa can sign Buendia by now how come we have not signed any of our targets? Where we not prepared? Do we not have the know-how to get deals done?
Your right to get nervous about Mr (brown envelope) Edu. He’s making a lot of money out of the club personally bringing in washed up old Brazilians. On top of that we have a manager with an ego problem who’s not showing that he’s up to the job
Has it been confirmed by any reliable
source that Arsenal actually bid on
Buendia. Charles Watts and David
Ornstein are IMWO the two most
reliable Arsenal reporters and neither
have gone on the official record
UNEQUIVOCALLY stating that AFC
submitted a bid for the Argentine.
Serious interest YES, but perhaps Edu
and MA determined that £30+M for
the Norwich star was a little much. I
personally tend to agree with them.
Mathias Perreria is a similar type
player that was absolutely brilliant
pulling the creative strings for a
terrible West Brom squad that is
avaible for almost a third of the
price of EM.
With talents like him and Aouar
available for less money than the
Championship player of the year
Im not quite convinced that AFC
BOTTLED this transfer.
And any of the following IMWO are
upgrades to Xhaka.
Berge
Bissouma
Neves
The Belgian kid (lol)
Westin McKinnie
Berge is way too injury prone.
I’ll be pleased to see Xhaka leave if only because it saddens me to see a player who gave his all to the club and was picked consistently by successive manager be so vilified by so many supporters.
No doubt he had his faults and I’ve no doubt we can bring in someone who can do many things better. And if they cant, then at least we will have at least half of a season of grace before everyone piles on his weaknesses and wants him sold for a bag of chips and a pint