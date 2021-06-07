Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

‘Agreed personal terms’ – Xhaka’s Arsenal exit moves closer

Nicolo Schira has claimed that Granit Xhaka has agreed a four-yerar contract with AS Roma ahead of a proposed move away from Arsenal this summer.

The Swiss international is claimed to have an admirer in former Chelsea, Tottenham and Man United manager Jose Mourinho, and could well team up with the Portuguese for his new club Roma.

Xhaka has two years remaining on the five-year deal he signed in 2018, but having fallen out with the fanbase previously, the time to leave could well have come.

The midfielder was the club captain, but was stripped after throwing his shirt down whilst aiming abuse at the fans whilst being substituted back in November 2019, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang eventually picked as his replacement.

I believe many fans would be rather happy to see Xhaka leave, despite him recently being named in the CIES Premier League Team of the Season for the 2020-21 season.

His exit could well be close now however, with Schira claiming that he has agreed a four-year contract with the Giallorossi, with Arsenal and Roma not far away in their expectations of the deal.

Would anyone be unhappy if Arsenal agreed to sell Xhaka? Could the midfielder’s stocks rise if we waited on a decision until after the Euros?

Patrick

  1. jon fox says:
    June 7, 2021 at 1:21 pm

    I am massively elated that at long last and many years too late, this immobile slowcoach appears to be moving on.

    Hurray! Now, wherever is that champagne bottle !

    1. Akan says:
      June 7, 2021 at 2:57 pm

      Yyeeeeeeeeeesssssssss at laaast oh God I’m so happy today. The worst and most expensive player ever in Arsenal History. He single handedly bundle us out of the champions league with his oaf like tackle in the box on a Brighton player who was going nowhere at the time and we’ve not gotten back since because in every single season since he’s been at the club we’ve shipped more and more goals and scored fewer and fewer, season upon season, which means he is of no use at either end of the pitch and a huge liability in the middle

  2. Adega Olatunji says:
    June 7, 2021 at 1:21 pm

    This is the best news for this moment, we need mobility in that midfield

  3. CanonSpike says:
    June 7, 2021 at 1:27 pm

    Bissouma is a must, not Neves.
    Then we need to secure Lokonga, and maybe try Aouar when other positions have been sorted out

  4. Alex says:
    June 7, 2021 at 1:28 pm

    This is an anti-Arsenal website. Clickbait, rubbish! This is a pro spud. This website is for the dumbest of Arsenal fans.

    1. Sean Williams says:
      June 7, 2021 at 2:05 pm

      Alex

      What rubbish are you talking. This is a forum is to exchange opinions….not for your immense arrogance.

      1. ThirdManJW says:
        June 7, 2021 at 4:00 pm

        He’s a troll

    2. ACE says:
      June 7, 2021 at 2:43 pm

      Alex,

      No reason to stick around then,
      hopefully the door wont hit you to
      hard on the way out

  5. Loose Cannon says:
    June 7, 2021 at 1:31 pm

    Thank you Jose Mourinho for this piece of news, i’d never expected Jose to be a well wisher for AFC by wiling to hire one of the most boring and bad tempered player to pull on the iconic red and white jersey. Good luck Xhaka as Arsenal will not cross paths this season. Edu, just take what they are offering and be grateful.Others left for free. In his place sign Sambi Lokonga as proposed by Henry, he would do twice the job that Xhaka did for his five years with us.

  6. mekux11 says:
    June 7, 2021 at 1:53 pm

    Not to sale but to buy.Go pump champagne but this time u will turn to arteta for selling ur cm and to replace him with lokonga.Low thinking fans….Full of bias.Aftv

  7. alex says:
    June 7, 2021 at 2:00 pm

    After loosing out on Emi Buendia, at least we got one good news. Thank you xhaka for the efforts you put in but arsenal need to move on. If we can get someone with xhaka consistent efforts but more talent then our midfield will be better. Next is Bellerin. It is best we start the season with chambers and Niles than having Bellerin.

  8. Sean Williams says:
    June 7, 2021 at 2:02 pm

    Oh, so happy Xhaka is signing for anybody else. He was so sloooooooowwww, that he could induce instant sleep. Doctor’s prescribed him for insomnia. His only credit was his temper which matched Conor McGregor. Maybe MMA is his hidden jewel. He f£$&£d us against Brighton a couple of years ago and cost us 4th place, we finished 5th. A throwback to caveman football.

    1. Diction Hagoi says:
      June 7, 2021 at 2:09 pm

      As much as Xhaka has not impressed at Arsenal as we would have liked, we cannot afford to give him away cheaply as he is not that cheap, remember he is Swiss International and definitely has his strengths, moreover, we also want to Strenghten that area of the pitch Xhaka is vacating and we won’t get his replacement cheap.

      Arsenal has been giving players for free and this has made teams want to buy our players cheaply or take them on loan when just last season Liverpool sold an academy player for £30million! Unless we sort out our transfer strategy we shall continue drifting to obscurity.

  9. JanV says:
    June 7, 2021 at 2:34 pm

    At the moment I am very nervous about Edu and his business.

    Despite Xhaka’s obvious short commings as a DM I preffered him over Eleney or Ceballos as partner for Partey.

    So if we sell Xhaka before have sign a decent DM to replace him I will be nervous.

    TBH I had hoped we would have signed Bissouma and Buendia by now. Once the Euro’s start it will be more complicated to sign or sell players and after that we are back to pre-season training.

    If Villa can sign Buendia by now how come we have not signed any of our targets? Where we not prepared? Do we not have the know-how to get deals done?

    1. Akan says:
      June 7, 2021 at 3:09 pm

      Your right to get nervous about Mr (brown envelope) Edu. He’s making a lot of money out of the club personally bringing in washed up old Brazilians. On top of that we have a manager with an ego problem who’s not showing that he’s up to the job

  10. ACE says:
    June 7, 2021 at 2:57 pm

    Has it been confirmed by any reliable
    source that Arsenal actually bid on
    Buendia. Charles Watts and David
    Ornstein are IMWO the two most
    reliable Arsenal reporters and neither
    have gone on the official record
    UNEQUIVOCALLY stating that AFC
    submitted a bid for the Argentine.
    Serious interest YES, but perhaps Edu
    and MA determined that £30+M for
    the Norwich star was a little much. I
    personally tend to agree with them.

    Mathias Perreria is a similar type
    player that was absolutely brilliant
    pulling the creative strings for a
    terrible West Brom squad that is
    avaible for almost a third of the
    price of EM.

    With talents like him and Aouar
    available for less money than the
    Championship player of the year
    Im not quite convinced that AFC
    BOTTLED this transfer.

  11. ACE says:
    June 7, 2021 at 3:02 pm

    And any of the following IMWO are
    upgrades to Xhaka.

    Berge
    Bissouma
    Neves
    The Belgian kid (lol)
    Westin McKinnie

    1. JanV says:
      June 7, 2021 at 3:05 pm

      Berge is way too injury prone.

  12. Trudeau says:
    June 7, 2021 at 4:00 pm

    I’ll be pleased to see Xhaka leave if only because it saddens me to see a player who gave his all to the club and was picked consistently by successive manager be so vilified by so many supporters.

    No doubt he had his faults and I’ve no doubt we can bring in someone who can do many things better. And if they cant, then at least we will have at least half of a season of grace before everyone piles on his weaknesses and wants him sold for a bag of chips and a pint

