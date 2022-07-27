‘Agreement in principal’ – Premier League sides agree £8M deal

Dharmesh Sheth has claimed that Arsenal and Fulham have agreed a deal in principal for the transfer of Bernd Leno.

The German lost his role ass the Gunners’ first choice last term, suffering nine goals from our opening three Premier League matches of the season, and Aaron Ramsdale quickly took advantage by opening his account with three successive clean sheets, impressing between the sticks to swiftly earn the number one spot.

Leno has since been linked with a move away from the club, with Newcastle initially believed to be a likely destination, but in recent weeks it has been Fulham most strongly linked, with Napoli and Leicester more recent whispers, but Sheth has now claimed that a deal has been found between us and the Cottagers.

Fulham have an agreement in principle with Arsenal over the signing of keeper Bernd Leno. Deal worth £8m. Once finer details are finalised, Leno will have a medical and sort personal terms. #Leno #FFC #AFC https://t.co/LatyPiHLX7 — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) July 27, 2022

£8 Million seems a little under our valuation, but it seems fair considering the fact that he is inside the final 12 months of his playing contract. We’ve already landed his replacement also, bringing in Matt Turner from the MLS, so there is little reason for us to hold back on allowing him his exit.

Patrick