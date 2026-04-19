Aguero is sure that Arsenal target will do well anywhere he moves to

Sergio Aguero has discussed Julian Alvarez as the attacker continues to be linked with a move to Arsenal at the end of this season. The former Manchester City forward believes Alvarez has the quality to succeed wherever he plays, adding further weight to the growing speculation surrounding his future.

Alvarez has been one of the finest attackers in Europe over the last few seasons. He impressed during his time at Manchester City and has also performed strongly at Atletico Madrid, where he currently plays, enhancing his reputation as one of the continent’s leading forwards.

Arsenal Keen On Summer Move

Arsenal are looking to bring him back to the Premier League, but they are not the only club interested in securing his signature. Barcelona are also believed to be keen, setting up the prospect of strong competition for one of the most sought-after attackers on the market.

At the end of this season, Atletico are expected to receive offers for Alvarez and may have to reject several approaches if they are serious about keeping him in their squad beyond the current campaign. That situation could place the Spanish club under increasing pressure in the coming months.

Aguero Backs Alvarez Quality

Arsenal are expected to do their best to add him to their group, having admired Alvarez for some time. The club are reportedly eager to beat Barcelona in the race for his signature and strengthen their attacking options ahead of next season.

As reported by the Metro, Aguero said: “Julian would be a good signing for any team today.”

Alvarez has already proven his worth in the Premier League, and his previous spell in England demonstrated that he can thrive at the highest level. That experience is likely to increase Arsenal’s confidence should they decide to pursue a deal.

If he returns to the competition as an Arsenal player, many would expect him to make an immediate impact. With proven quality, top-level experience and interest from major clubs, Alvarez could become one of the most closely watched names in the transfer market once the season ends.