Aguero names the unfancied clubs challenging Arsenal for title

Arsenal has another opportunity to vie for the Premier League title this season, having come close in the previous campaign. The Gunners, under the management of Mikel Arteta, have displayed superb form, and the team is determined to secure the championship.

In the current race for the title, Arsenal faces competition from Liverpool, while Manchester City grapples with inconsistency.

While many fans believe that the primary contenders for the title are Liverpool and Mikel Arteta’s side, Sergio Aguero has identified several other clubs that should not be ruled out yet in the battle for the league crown.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘You can never sleep on Man United at this stage of the season. They are one of the biggest threats to Man City’s Premier League title.’

Adding: ‘I also think Tottenham are title contenders, who have improved a lot under Ange Postecoglou.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We remain one of the favourites to win the crown, but one big mistake we will make would be to rule out anyone from winning the championship.

We must respect all our opponents and work hard to defeat as many of them as possible. This is the only way we can become champions of England.

