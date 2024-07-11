Ahead of next season, what are your thoughts on Arsenal Women’s goal-keeping front?

When Austria Women faced Iceland in a two-legged Euro 2025 women’s qualifier, Manuela Zinsberger was called up to the Austrian squad, as she always is.

However, this time, she only appeared in one of those games, which ended 1-1, before she pulled out of international duty. Her absence resulted in a 2-1 defeat for the Austrians. Later, it came to light that she had indeed left the Austrian camp to attend her child’s birth.

Zinsberger’s poised to return to the Austrian squad for their final two Euro 2025 qualifiers against Poland (12th July) and Germany (16th July). Having said that, an interesting fact regarding Zinsberger’s international career has just emerged. If she plays against Poland or Germany in the coming days, the Arsenal Women’s No.1 goalkeeper will achieve 100 international caps for Austria. Isn’t it great? Of course it is.

However, next season, the 28-year-old may have to fight hard to keep her spot in Jonas Eidevall’s starting lineup. Zinsberger’s No.2, Canadian international Sabrina D’Angelo, left when her contract expired at the end of the season, as did Kaylan Marckese who has since signed for Tampa Bay Sun FC, ahead of the club’s debut season in the all-new American USL Super League.

According to summer transfer rumours, our Arsenal Women will sign a top goalkeeper this summer. So there’s great potential that a world-class goalie, like Aston Villa’s Daphne van Domselaar, will join and play her way into being Jonas Eidevall’s No. 1. The 24 year old Netherlands international only joined Villa last season, and has a 200k release clause built into her contract. Though there have been no further rumours circulating about if / when this move may happen.

What are your thoughts on Arsenal Women’s goal-keeping front?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….