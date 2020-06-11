Ahead of the return of Premier League football, clubs agree on important rules

The Premier League will return next week and Arsenal would be one of the first teams in action.

It has taken a lot of effort to get this far as part of Project Restart that the Premier League launched to get this campaign finished at all cost.

The competition has been suspended for more than three months now due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and when it returns, there will be changes.

The coronavirus pandemic is still ravaging the world around us but the Premier League is determined to finish this season and they have sacrificed a lot, like fans coming to the stadiums.

Playing behind closed doors won’t be the only change to the matchday experience and Premier League teams have just voted to agree to some other changes like the number of people allowed into the stadiums on matchdays.

A number of interesting changes were voted by the Premier League teams and Sun Sports has listed them:

“Just 37 ‘Red Zone’ passes will be issued to each team which are expected to be used by 20 players.

“And a further 12 comprising coaches, medical staff, media, doping officials, club scouts and an additional five essential staff members.

“Green and Amber zones will also be used for the remaining 226 people.

“As well as club representatives, a referee, two linesman and a fourth official will be in attendance.

“And VAR officials at Stockley Park will also spread across separate rooms to ensure social distancing.

“TV broadcasters – including Sky and BT Sport – will have up to 98 staff members in the ground alongside a maximum of 25 written journalists and 15 radio broadcasters.

“A minute’s silence will be held for the NHS before each game and players will walk on to the pitch separately.

“The away team will walk out first before the first team follow with the officials bringing up the rear.

“If the stadium allows it, two separate tunnels will be used to encourage social distancing.

“And benches will be expanded to ensure both squads and their staff can social distance.

“Teams will only be allowed 15 minute team talks in the dressing rooms before the game.

“And the pre-game coin toss and Premier League anthem will remain as before.

“Balls and goalposts will also be deep cleaned before the game.”