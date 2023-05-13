AI predicts where every Premier League club will finish this season

Arsenal retains a slim hope of winning the Premier League this season after they lost their top spot to Manchester City.

The Gunners can take the title race to the final day of the season if they win their remaining games and City starts to drop points.

The stakes are high for both clubs and an AI has now predicted the league table by the end of the season.

Opta’s AI has now revealed what the league standings will look like after the last matches have been played and Arsenal finishes the term second.

It gives Mikel Arteta’s side a 90.7 per cent chance of ending the term in that position.

Manchester City are crowned champions again by the prediction and they similarly have a 90.7 per cent chance of ending the term in the top spot.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Winning the Premier League is not an easy feat and we probably should prepare for success next season already.

Almost winning the title should serve as a motivation for our players to try even harder to achieve success in the next campaign.

However, it would be interesting to see if we sign the players who will get us over the line next term.

