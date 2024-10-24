AI says Arsenal star is the most attractive player in the Premier League

According to a report by The Sun, Declan Rice was named the most attractive player in the Premier League with an impressive score of 8.57. His ranking indicates that he scored highly for facial aesthetics, which are considered an essential factor in the AI’s analysis. Despite his looks, Rice has remained focused on his performances, consistently delivering solid displays in midfield for Arsenal.

The second spot was claimed by Leicester City’s veteran striker Jamie Vardy, who, despite not playing for a top-six club, managed to secure a high ranking on the attractiveness scale.

Arsenal’s Jorginho was ranked fourth, making him the second Arsenal player to feature in the top four. Jorginho, who arrived at the Emirates Stadium from Chelsea, is known for his style off the pitch and his composed presence on it. Like Rice, he has balanced his good looks with professionalism, contributing to Arsenal’s midfield options.

While attractiveness may not affect a player’s ability to perform on the field, it adds an extra layer of charm and marketability to their profile. Fans might be pleased to know that some of their club’s key players also rank highly in terms of looks, but the Gunners’ priority remains their performance and results in the league.

Ultimately, while the AI ranking is an interesting talking point, Arsenal supporters will be more focused on how players like Rice and Jorginho continue to impact games and help the team push for success.