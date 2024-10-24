AI says Arsenal star is the most attractive player in the Premier League

An AI algorithm has ranked the most attractive footballers in the Premier League, and Arsenal players have made a strong showing on the list. The AI-generated rankings were based on facial features and symmetry, often regarded as indicators of attractiveness. The results placed two Arsenal stars in the top four, showcasing that the Gunners not only have talent on the pitch but also boast some of the league’s most visually appealing players.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…