Ainsley Maitland-Niles has made a U-turn on his previous positional stance

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has apparently changed his stance over his playing role in the Arsenal team, having previously stated that he wanted more time playing in central midfield.

The 24 year-old was previously claimed to have told Mikel Arteta that he believed he was better used in the centre of midfield, and that he wasn’t exactly happy continually being played at either wing-back or full-back.

AMN later left on loan to join West Brom, where he got his chance to play through the middle, but he has since returned to north London, and has featured at both CM and at right-back in the famous red & white this term.

The versatile academy product is now believed to have changed his stance with playing at right-back again according to TheAthletic.

This decision may well have been the reasoning behind Mikel Arteta not forcing him out the exit door this summer, or it could well have been that there was little interest in his signing him also.

If there has been a change in heart, it could well be that Ainsley has had a reality check because of the lack of interest that came in for him in the previous window, and he may now see that he can be of more use to the team as a versatile operator as opposed to trying to push for minutes in a role that is tough to occupy.

Patrick