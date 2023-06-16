Ainsley Maitland-Niles heads Arsenal’s released list as they plan for new season

Arsenal has officially announced the departure of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who has been with the club for 20 years since joining as a six-year-old. He leads the list of players being released by the club.

Similar to other Premier League clubs, Arsenal has made the decision to part ways with players they believe do not have a future at the club.

According to The Sun, Maitland-Niles tops the list of departures following his loan spell at Southampton last season, which unfortunately ended in relegation from the Premier League.

Maitland-Niles has spent the past two seasons mostly out on loan, and during his time at AS Roma in the 2021/2022 season, he won the Europa Conference League.

Although he had hoped to aid Southampton in retaining their top-flight status, their relegation means he will now seek a new club for his future endeavours.

In addition to Maitland-Niles, Arsenal has also released Zach Awe, Joel Ideho, George Lewis, Matt Smith, and Tom Smith, as the club aims to prepare for the upcoming season by focusing on players they believe will be part of their future plans.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are now back in the Champions League, meaning there is no room for mediocrity.

We have worked hard to reach this level and must maintain it with all we got. If we keep quality players and get rid of average footballers, we have a very good chance of winning the league and other trophies soon.

