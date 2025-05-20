Aitana Bonmatí ‘surprised’ at Arsenal reaching the UEFA Women’s Champions League final

Spain v England: Final - FIFA Women s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Aitana Bonmati of Spain and Barcelona Golden ball Award during the FIFA Women s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. Sidney Australia PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xJosexBretonx originalFilename:breton-spainven230820_npdLT.jpg

The Arsenal Women will have the chance to be crowned European champions when they take on Barcelona Femení on Saturday, 24 May in Lisbon. The Gunners will be looking to end their season on a high after falling short in the domestic title race. Arsenal finished 12 points behind WSL champions Chelsea, who led the table throughout the campaign.

Despite the disappointment, Arsenal closed out the league season with a thrilling 4–3 win over third-placed Manchester United. That result shifted focus to the club’s biggest match in years—the UEFA Women’s Champions League final, where they will have the opportunity to cap off a remarkable European campaign.

Arsenal’s journey to the final has captured attention

Arsenal’s run to the final has been nothing short of outstanding. They topped a group featuring Bayern Munich and Juventus with 15 points, before producing dramatic comebacks in both the quarter-finals and semi-finals.

A 3–2 aggregate victory over Real Madrid was followed by an even more impressive turnaround against Lyon. After losing 2–1 at home in the first leg, many doubted Arsenal’s chances at the home of the eight-time European champions. But the Gunners defied the odds, producing a stunning 4–1 win in France to book their place in the final.

That result sent shockwaves through European football and set up a showpiece clash with Barcelona, who are aiming to win the competition for a third consecutive season.

Bonmatí surprised, but Arsenal have earned respect

Ahead of the final, Barcelona midfielder and Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmatí expressed surprise at Arsenal reaching this stage of the tournament.

“For me, it was a surprise, Arsenal reaching the final,” she told ESPN. “They absolutely deserve it, because scoring four goals against Lyon in the second leg is not easy at all. I congratulate them for that because I think it was a big surprise, but a well-deserved one.

“It’s a final with a different feel because we’ve never played Arsenal in a final. It’s been a few years since we even played them. For that reason, it’s a new challenge for us, being able to play a different team.”

Arsenal will feature in just their second Women’s Champions League final, having lifted the trophy back in 2007. While the reigning champions present a formidable challenge, the Gunners have already taken down European heavyweights to reach this stage.

With belief and momentum on their side, Arsenal will head into the final knowing they have the quality to beat anyone. It will require their best performance of the season, but on their day, this team is capable of creating history once again.

Thoughts on Aitana Bonmatí’s comments? Let us know below.

BENJAMIN KENNETH

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….