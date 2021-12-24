Ajax considers using Arsenal target in a swap deal

Arsenal could miss out on the signing of Ajax full-back, Noussair Mazraoui, as Barcelona plots a move for him.

ESPN linked the Gunners and Leeds United with a move for him earlier in the year.

As he continues to impress, Mikel Arteta’s side has been watching him closely and considering taking him to London.

However, he might head to Barcelona instead, as Todofichajes claims the Spaniards are close to an agreement with Ajax which would see him move to Spain in exchange for Sergino Dest.

The deal would cost both clubs no money since the exchanged players have identical market values.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Takehiro Tomiyasu has been in stunning form this season, but Arsenal needs a backup in case we cannot call on him.

Mazraoui is one of the best options we can get, and his fine form for Ajax means he could thrive at the Emirates.

Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares have a healthy and effective rivalry at left-back, and we need a similar one on the right flank.

Even if Barca eventually signs him, we can attempt to get Dest because the American is better than most of our current options.

Hopefully, any of these transfers would happen next month to give us a good chance of making the top four.

